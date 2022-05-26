 Skip to main content
Don't blame Biden

To the editor: I find it oddly amusing how many people are blaming President Biden for high gas prices. President Biden is not responsible for the high price of gas and heating oil. If you want to blame someone, you could start with Vladimir Putin, but even he is not ultimately responsible for the high price of gas.

The price of gas in London is the equivalent of almost $8 a gallon. President Biden has nothing to do with the price of gas.

If you want to blame someone, blame the people in the corporate boardrooms of Shell Oil, BP, Exxon/Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and the other major oil companies. They are jacking up the price of gas because they can. It’s called price gauging.

Don’t blame President Biden. Blame them.

