 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don't bite the handout that feeds you

To the editor: Alaskans have never seen a federal handout they didn’t like, in spite of their nonstop rhetoric about “federal overreach/encroachment.” They even applaud our congressional delegation for bringing a wealth of federal funding into the state.

Federal dollars bought and built Alaska, and the state would collapse without it. Don’t take federal money if you don’t like the rules and regulations that come with it.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.