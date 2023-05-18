Don't bite the handout that feeds you

To the editor: Alaskans have never seen a federal handout they didn’t like, in spite of their nonstop rhetoric about “federal overreach/encroachment.” They even applaud our congressional delegation for bringing a wealth of federal funding into the state.
Federal dollars bought and built Alaska, and the state would collapse without it. Don’t take federal money if you don’t like the rules and regulations that come with it.
The true threat to America is state overreach, Texas and Florida being brutal examples. Those who rail against “federal overreach” are following the Deep South of the 1950s and 1960s in its opposition to federal civil rights legislation. The “Southern Manifesto” (1956) invoked “states’ rights” to block civil rights bills in Congress, while the state Sovereignty Commissions turned much of the South into a police state. The commissions coerced American citizens to spy and inform on each other in the name of racial segregation and were implicated in the murders of civil rights workers.
Those who preach against “federal overreach” want handouts and rights without responsibilities, nothing more. And the politicians who champion them are just riding the latest bandwagon to keep themselves in office.