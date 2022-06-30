 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don’t toss the whole constitution

  • Comments

To the editor: Recently this paper published a letter to the editor recommending support for holding a constitutional convention in Alaska to enshrine a state ban on abortion. At first blush this seems reasonable. It is not. A constitutional convention puts the whole Alaska constitution on the table. At an Alaska constitutional convention every section and all sections of the constitution may be modified, substituted for or deleted. A constitutional convention requires three general elections: one to agree to call a convention, two to elect delegates, and three, a statewide vote to ratify or accept the new constitution; a multi-year process costing multi-millions of dollars.

For those who seek an abortion ban or any other change to our state constitution, a faster, and less expensive approach is for the Legislature to agree to put the specific amendment on a statewide ballot for all residents to vote on. In the 60-some years of Alaska statehood, the constitution has been amended by Alaska voters 28 times. These amendments include limited entry, rights of crime victims, voting age of 18, residency requirements and the Permanent Fund. Alaska has a model constitution. Let us not throw the baby out with the bath water. Amend what we have, don’t toss the whole constitution.

Gayle Garrigues

Fairbanks

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.