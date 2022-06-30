To the editor: Recently this paper published a letter to the editor recommending support for holding a constitutional convention in Alaska to enshrine a state ban on abortion. At first blush this seems reasonable. It is not. A constitutional convention puts the whole Alaska constitution on the table. At an Alaska constitutional convention every section and all sections of the constitution may be modified, substituted for or deleted. A constitutional convention requires three general elections: one to agree to call a convention, two to elect delegates, and three, a statewide vote to ratify or accept the new constitution; a multi-year process costing multi-millions of dollars.
For those who seek an abortion ban or any other change to our state constitution, a faster, and less expensive approach is for the Legislature to agree to put the specific amendment on a statewide ballot for all residents to vote on. In the 60-some years of Alaska statehood, the constitution has been amended by Alaska voters 28 times. These amendments include limited entry, rights of crime victims, voting age of 18, residency requirements and the Permanent Fund. Alaska has a model constitution. Let us not throw the baby out with the bath water. Amend what we have, don’t toss the whole constitution.
Gayle Garrigues
Fairbanks