Don’t sign it

To the editor: On Tuesday I was approached by a gentleman near the door of Safeway. He asked if I would sign an initiative making a state law assuring Alaska tribes would be recognized as sovereigns by the state.

I simply replied, “They already are,” and walked away. I encourage readers to do the same. I could have continued saying, “Read the 1999 Alaska Supreme Court decision John v. Baker — or the October 2017 attorney general’s opinion by Jahna Lindemuth.” So I went home and found The Alaska Tribal Recognition Act on the internet.

As a 30-year non-attorney student of Native American law, I concluded that the effort to get this language into state law is either 1) a public relations thing without meaning, or 2) an effort to put something in statute that is not immediately obvious to the reader.

As is made clear by the state Supreme Court, Alaska’s 200 plus tribes are sovereigns. As such they have certain authorities over their membership —and they have sovereign immunity from suit in their business endeavors unless they choose to waive it.

But Alaska tribes, with few exceptions, do not have lands held in trust for them by the feds — which equates to Indian Country, or reservations wherein state and municipal tax and regulatory authorities are lost. A pretty big deal!

I don’t know if this initiative impacts ongoing efforts to establish Indian Country in Alaska.

Again, in my humble opinion, don’t sign it.

