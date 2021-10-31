Don’t be a zombie

To the editor: Free vaccine or expensive hospital stay and possible funeral expenses? Quite a difference. Shouldn’t take much brains to make that choice.
But maybe it isn’t. Lets go a bit deeper.
Those vaccines were expensive to make. Everyone’s taxes and prior payments for other medications went to pay for those vaccines. So, not really free, but paid for by past payments and no current up front cost to the individual.
The pandemic doesn’t kill everyone it touches, doesn’t even hospitalize the majority of those it infects. You could be one of the lucky ones. You might not even be infected at all. Or you might be infected with a mild case that leaves you feeling okay enough to continue walking around spreading it to those you come near.
But how it affects or doesn’t affect you isn’t the only cost. The cost to society of having unvaccinated folks wandering around catching and spreading the pandemic is huge. The economic affect on those reliant on crowds has been catastrophic. There is a large societal and educational affect on kids limited on socializing and physical attendance in schools. The limiting of health care accessibility because health care workers are too busy treating pandemic victims is a real thing.
It still shouldn’t take much brains to choose to be vaccinated. And with the pandemic raging masks are not just for Halloween costumes.
