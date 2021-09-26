To the editor: I would like to challenge Savannah Fletcher and every candidate who believes in defunding our police by creating oversight committees to walk a mile in our shoes as first responders and do a ride-along.
Walk a mile in our shoes before you decide what you think is best for our streets.
Ride along with us and look into the eyes of the victims of domestic violence who call us to save them from their abusers.
Look into the eyes of the father standing over his son who just committee suicide.
Look into the eyes of the mother who is praying to God her son survives his overdose.
Look into the eyes of us first responders and law enforcement who have to tell families, “Ee’ve done everything we could, they are dead.”
To Savannah Fletcher and her friends, I challenge you. If your want to protect this city, if you want what’s best for this city, and if you want to create a future for this city ... then set up and do what’s right for our community and support our first responders rather than defund them through oversight committees.