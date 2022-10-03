Do they really vote for what is best for Alaska?

To the editor: As my wife was writing a check for western Alaska storm relief, I was looking at an 8-by-11-inch campaign flier sent by the state senator for our district. It was mainly about how he was able to help get each of us a $3,284 PFD.
My immediate thought was “If that PFD were $2,284, Alaska would have an extra $ 700 million or so to serve critical needs such as the recent disaster in western Alaska.”
When the higher PFD amount was enacted last spring, the higher oil prices at that time would have allowed the state budget to be balanced. That is no longer the case with oil prices dipping below $80 per barrel. This same senator and others had voted in favor of an even higher PFD of $5,500. That would have resulted in a multi-billion-dollar budget deficit. I thank Grier Hopkins and others for voting against that unsustainable amount such that it didn’t pass.
My main point here is to enact budgets that allow us to pay for essential state services as the highest priority instead of paying unsustainable PFDs that many Alaskans don’t need. I wonder how many legislators support large PFDs as a strategy to get re-elected rather than because they believe it is best for Alaska.