 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Do they really vote for what is best for Alaska?

To the editor: As my wife was writing a check for western Alaska storm relief, I was looking at an 8-by-11-inch campaign flier sent by the state senator for our district. It was mainly about how he was able to help get each of us a $3,284 PFD.

My immediate thought was “If that PFD were $2,284, Alaska would have an extra $ 700 million or so to serve critical needs such as the recent disaster in western Alaska.”

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.