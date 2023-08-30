Do Kinross and its stockholders really care?

To the editor: Dear Alaska senators, legislators and Gov. Dunleavy, I get it. Politics is a game you must play.
It is like reverting back to kindergarten where you learn the rules of getting along. However, the game should not end up negatively affecting so many and it also requires you to represent the people you have been elected to represent.
Have you spent any time reading the letters to the editor in the New-Miner? Are you aware of the number of constituents who are trying to get your attention regarding the Kinross/Manh Choh project? Why is this craziness continuing to proceed as if it is OK?
I need to clarify that I am not against mining.
I lived in Eastern Alaska for 10 years and drove the road to Fairbanks often. I’m happy for the people of Tetlin to have this resource and the economic benefits it will provide.
But there are other avenues to explore that are much safer and smarter in the long run. I believe Fort Knox was initially a five-year project and that was 25 years ago. I think we all realize that this hijacking of our roads will also be longer than the five years mentioned, especially with all to the other prospective deposits in the same area as Tetlin and the 40mile country.
Then there is the plan at the roundabouts at the beginning of the Chena Hot Springs Road to bypass the bridge. While we watch the intersections at Airport Way and by Seekins Ford get developed for better traffic flow, we will see the CHSR become a traffic jam nightmare.
Finally, it’s not a matter of if, but when, the first fatality will occur. Unfortunately, chances are high that it will be someone from the rural area benefiting from the gold due to the fact that this route is their only access to Fairbanks for shopping etc. How valuable and important will the gold or this method of transporting the gold be then? Will Kinross and the out of state stockholders really care or be affected?
Please read some of these (nearly 100% in opposition) letters from the people you represent and come up with a plan that works for all.