Divisive teaching

To the editor: So Ohio is considering a law forbidding the teaching of “divisive concepts” (Dana Milbank’s column, July 17)? But nearly every topic is divisive these days!
In a democracy, it is essential to educate every person, giving each citizen the thinking skills and the knowledge to make informed decisions based on the best information available. Today we are inundated with information and misinformation. How do we evaluate that? All citizens need the skills to think intelligently and find their way through this jungle of “facts,” especially on divisive topics.
As a teacher, I tried to give my students experience with reasoned discussion to help them shape their own thinking. (However, one parent said to me years ago, “I don’t want you to teach my child how to think for himself. I want you to teach him to think what I think.”)
Today we are not agreed on the most basic values: respect for people of all beliefs, responsibility for self and each other, acceptance of facts as a basis for decisions. To help young people think for themselves, whatever issues come up at school are opportunities to teach consideration of all sides.
Instead of more threats to fire or blacklist teachers, perhaps we should teach them how to conduct classroom discussions impartially and encourage respect for others’ ideas.