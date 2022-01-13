 Skip to main content
Diverse community reflects a diverse nation

To the editor: Recently, after learning about school board member Matthew Sampson’s Facebook activity, I checked his page. It’s bad. His cover photo is a deeply homophobic image, and he has a particularly vile homophobic meme with obviously racist overtones publicly displayed. Another post openly mocks women, Black people, Middle Easterners, and sexual minorities.

Elsewhere, discussing the Covid vaccine, he wrote “if your (sic) not experimenting with Foucci smack, you have to wear the star.” Such references to the Holocaust are antisemitic. Because it was posted shortly after similar outbursts in Anchorage led to widespread discussion of antisemitism in Alaska, including in this paper, it is not possible that he was unaware of its its offensive nature. He needs to apologize for this.

Were he simply a private citizen, his bigotry toward others would only be sad. As a public official, however, elected to serve all residents of this community, not just those he likes, it’s intolerable. Our community is diverse because our country is diverse. One cannot claim to love and serve one’s community and country while disregarding enormous swaths of its inhabitants, as Sampson does. Sampson’s contempt for sexual minorities is infamous in Fairbanks. And since bigots never confine themselves to one group, it’s unsurprising to discover his disregard for others. He cannot move forward as an effective board member in light of his views. How can residents in our community who are targets of his mockery feel fairly represented by him? His judgment cannot be trusted.

Sampson’s term expires in October. Word of his abhorrent views has spread. If he pursues a second term, he will lose because his divisive bigotry will become the focus of the race. His personal reputation will not recover. Neither he nor Fairbanks should be subjected to this. If he remains in his seat, upcoming meetings will be overrun with residents rightfully calling for his resignation or removal. This will interfere with more important business and our children’s educations. In the interests of this community, its children, and its schools, he needs to spare us that circus and step down now.

