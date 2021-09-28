Disruptive forum makes for bad politics

To the editor: Wouldn’t it be ironic if a little 4-by-6-inch piece of fabric brings this country down? That crossed my mind Friday evening while attending the municipal candidate forum in the Borough Assembly chamber. I observed what appeared to be an organized group disrupt candidates answering questions in the session hosted by the League of Women Voters, the News-Miner and KUAC radio.
I value this event to see who is running for office and what they stand for. It helps me decide how to vote in the Oct. 5 election. In this forum, however, members of the audience actively interfered with the candidates, booing those they objected to or applauding their favorites, and aggressively challenging statements made during candidate answers to questions. Their focus seemed to be opposition to masking policies or any other form of mandate — many commenting that the pandemic was fake news and a manufactured crisis. The group left before the end, so their interest clearly wasn’t learning about the full slate of candidates running.
Fairbanks is a diverse community, which makes it an interesting place to live. I respect different points of view. The loss of civil discourse and disrespectful behavior, however, is potentially damaging to the functioning of local government. It takes courage and conviction to run for office. If this type of harassment becomes commonplace, it will limit reasonable citizens from running for office.
With voter turnout in recent local elections running in the low 20% range, it means just over 10% of registered voters are deciding who occupies these positions that set policy and administer local government. It is not a far reach to see the consequences of these disruptive behaviors gridlocking those public bodies.
If you care about what happens locally, study the candidates and vote on Oct. 5. A recording of the session may be found at fm.kuac.org. The future of Fairbanks, and the country, is at stake. As for my own conspiracy theory — I can imagine leaders in Russia, China and others opposing the U.S. watching this unfold while rubbing their hands with glee.