Disneyland, DeSantis and corporate free speech

To the editor: In a piece by Washington Post contributor Megan McArdle that the News-Miner ran Sunday, one line stood out that demands a wider conversation. McArdle, one of the most skilled and independent-minded political commentators in America today, was focusing on the travails of businesses that have publicly embraced liberal stands on social issues. In passing she mentions how the government of Florida revoked the longstanding self-governing status of Disney World over the company’s public criticism of recent legislation. McArdle writes, “business leaders are asking one question: ‘How can we avoid becoming the next Walt Disney Co.?’”
Whether Disney ever should have been granted self-governing powers by Florida is a perfectly legitimate question to ask, and if the consensus is no, then move to end the situation. But the wisdom of that status was never seriously debated. Disney had publicly opposed a bill passed by the Florida legislature and signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. This, and this alone, is why the company was stripped of its legally obtained authority. Disney was punished by the government of Florida for disagreeing with the government of Florida. Disney committed a thought crime in the eyes of DeSantis, who retaliated with the force of the government against the company. And now other companies are scared.
Such a thing should never happen in America. Companies, like individuals, have free speech rights. They have the right to speak on issues of their choice in whatever manner they wish, without fear of government retribution. Stockholders and consumers are free to take action in response, but not governors and legislatures. Never.
If we are at the point where a state governor can successfully attack a massive and powerful corporation for simply exercising its right to free speech, then no one is safe. Disney can afford top attorneys and might beat the state in court. Smaller companies and individuals aren’t so fortunate. And a government that has discovered that it can punish its critics through the force of law won’t stop with one victim.
This should be ringing alarm bells across all of America.
David A. James
Fairbanks