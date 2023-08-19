Disgust with predator control methods

To the editor: Gov. Mike Dunleavy, what a great job you’ve done on your bear abatement program. Ninety-four bears, including cubs, were eliminated.
Your operation reminded me of an event that I observed in Curry, Alaska, in 1949. When as a youngster, I went on a hike with a group, including a soldier with the Alaska Communication System who carried a rifle. We startled a sow and two cubs. They climbed a tree and the soldier shot each of them out of the tree, leaving them to rot at the base of the tree. Undoubtedly, that individual would have loved to have been part of your helicopter warrior team killing bears from the air.
I went on to complete high school in Anchorage, graduated from the University of Alaska in Fairbanks as a civil engineer, and became a registered Professional Civil Engineer in the State of Alaska. My wife and I were married in the Territory of Alaska. Our three children were born in Alaska. We always enjoyed the wonders of Alaska. Eventually, my work took me out of the state.
Where did you get the idea for your abatement program? California, New York? Pennsylvania? You might consider contacting Denali National Park or Katmai National Park to see if you might use your helicopter warriors to reduce the bear population in those locations. Your tourism brochures could provide comfort to tourists, knowing that their safety has been increased by having fewer bears to deal with.
My one regret is that I am no longer a state resident to cast my ballot in the next election for governor.
To the editor: I just shopped my last time at Fred Meyer West yesterday. I had the store memorized so I could run run in, get what I wanted and leave. Now we spend an extra half hour looking and looking for where ever they hid what I’m looking for. All the nonessentials are up front now, so we have to go way to the back of the store to get a box of crackers or whatnot. I’d put the planner in this on the firing line!