Disgust with predator control methods

To the editor: Gov. Mike Dunleavy, what a great job you’ve done on your bear abatement program. Ninety-four bears, including cubs, were eliminated.

Your operation reminded me of an event that I observed in Curry, Alaska, in 1949. When as a youngster, I went on a hike with a group, including a soldier with the Alaska Communication System who carried a rifle. We startled a sow and two cubs. They climbed a tree and the soldier shot each of them out of the tree, leaving them to rot at the base of the tree. Undoubtedly, that individual would have loved to have been part of your helicopter warrior team killing bears from the air.

