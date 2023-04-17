Direct care is a trojan horse of inaccuracies

To the editor: As a primary care physician for 40 years, now retired, I feel compelled to respond to the “perspective” by Adam Habig. I felt my primary role as a physician was to help patients make the best decisions to stay healthy or deal with a health challenge. I still have that mission.
The perspective presented by Adam Habig is a trojan horse concealing a broader social agenda. Google him and discover that his “organization” is part of The Heartland Institute, which has broader goals. Transparency is not his guiding light. The promises he makes for “direct primary care” are not reality based. Ask any primary care provider, physician or midlevel whether they can always offer same-day appointments to everyone who wants one — that’s not reality. It’s a fantasy used by con artists. Study which health care costs consume most of the budget and compare that to what direct primary care would be able to provide: virtually nothing. Most surgical procedures, dialysis and treatments for cancer, heart disease and stroke would not be covered by his ridiculous $50-$100/mo suggestion. This is fantasy masquerading as a solution.
When I started my career in private practice I did not accept any insurance or government payments but I charged $9 for an office visit. It worked for me and my patients. Malpractice insurance, however, was required to have hospital staff membership, and that era ended. Adam Habig in his article did not discuss how care providers were going to deal with malpractice insurance premiums and the documentation requirements to avoid frivolous lawsuits. In my 40-year career I never had a malpractice suit, partly because I accepted the requirement to do diligent documentation. Even though some providers complain about electronic medical records, they prevent medical errors and are the new reality.
I believe Alaska is fortunate to have no Medicare HMOs. Did you ever wonder why the Medicare HMOs advertise so much? Did you ever wonder why food supplements advertise so much? Money. The for-profit Medicare HMOs are raping the Medicare budget. The phony food supplements are mostly funded by hedge and investment funds but fortunately are not covered by any insurance.
As a primary care physician I encourage people to seek the truth by doing diligent research. Science was my guiding light, and it never let me down during my rewarding career. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is not.