Direct care is a trojan horse of inaccuracies

To the editor: As a primary care physician for 40 years, now retired, I feel compelled to respond to the “perspective” by Adam Habig. I felt my primary role as a physician was to help patients make the best decisions to stay healthy or deal with a health challenge. I still have that mission.

The perspective presented by Adam Habig is a trojan horse concealing a broader social agenda. Google him and discover that his “organization” is part of The Heartland Institute, which has broader goals. Transparency is not his guiding light. The promises he makes for “direct primary care” are not reality based. Ask any primary care provider, physician or midlevel whether they can always offer same-day appointments to everyone who wants one — that’s not reality. It’s a fantasy used by con artists. Study which health care costs consume most of the budget and compare that to what direct primary care would be able to provide: virtually nothing. Most surgical procedures, dialysis and treatments for cancer, heart disease and stroke would not be covered by his ridiculous $50-$100/mo suggestion. This is fantasy masquerading as a solution.

