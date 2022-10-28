Dibert represents all of Fairbanks

To the editor: When we elect Maxine Dibert she will be a true citizen legislator!
Ms. Dibert works full time as an elementary school teacher at Denali Elementary. She is not a politician. She is a regular everyday person. She is a working mom, part of a working family. Maxine has decided to sacrifice her time and her career to help the people of Fairbanks deal with their challenges and help them find solutions.
Maxine was born here and grew up here. She has lived in this community her whole life. She is one of us. As a teacher she knows hundreds of families and they know her. Maxine has visited many of our neighbors at their doors and she listened to us carefully. She said she doesn’t have all the answers but that she will work as hard as she can to help with our challenges. Maxine understands that Fairbanks families are struggling with the cost of energy, the cost of housing, and the cost of food. She will do whatever it takes to help us. She will fight for our schools, our kids, and our teachers and she knows from listening to the families that live here that they want excellent schools with strong academic programs and strong extracurricular opportunities for our kids. Maxine will fight for this. Our neighbors want quality affordable childcare so they can work and support their families. Maxine will fight for this. Our neighbors want school buses to pick their kids up every day, not every other week. Maxine will fight for this.
Maxine is truly a humble, kind, and down-to-Earth person. Fairbanks will be lucky to have her as our Representative. Thank you Ms. Dibert for stepping up and working to be our voice in Juneau. You have our vote.