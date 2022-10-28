 Skip to main content
Dibert represents all of Fairbanks

To the editor: When we elect Maxine Dibert she will be a true citizen legislator!

Ms. Dibert works full time as an elementary school teacher at Denali Elementary. She is not a politician. She is a regular everyday person. She is a working mom, part of a working family. Maxine has decided to sacrifice her time and her career to help the people of Fairbanks deal with their challenges and help them find solutions.

