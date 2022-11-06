 Skip to main content
Dibert and Kawasaki for personal freedoms

To the editor: Bart LeBon’s a great guy but his actions last year show a shift to extreme politics. He co-sponsored a bill putting his reproductive choices ahead of ours, defying our state constitution’s fundamental right to privacy by banning abortion before most women know they’re pregnant. LeBon knows better than doctors, ourselves and our constitution. Do we want LeBon this involved in our personal choices? How can he say he’s protecting our constitution but co-sponsor this act taking away state guaranteed personal freedoms? Does he believe in our constitution or not? He can’t have it both ways.

We must take religious privilege away from LeBon and vote for the truly independent sensible candidate, our personal rights champion: Maxine Dibert.

