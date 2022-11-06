Dibert and Kawasaki for personal freedoms

To the editor: Bart LeBon’s a great guy but his actions last year show a shift to extreme politics. He co-sponsored a bill putting his reproductive choices ahead of ours, defying our state constitution’s fundamental right to privacy by banning abortion before most women know they’re pregnant. LeBon knows better than doctors, ourselves and our constitution. Do we want LeBon this involved in our personal choices? How can he say he’s protecting our constitution but co-sponsor this act taking away state guaranteed personal freedoms? Does he believe in our constitution or not? He can’t have it both ways.
We must take religious privilege away from LeBon and vote for the truly independent sensible candidate, our personal rights champion: Maxine Dibert.
LeBon also supports school vouchers, meaning he doesn’t support strong public schools and the myriad school choices FNSBSD offers. Maxine supports strong public education, it’s her life and career, and wholeheartedly supports reinstating a teacher retirement benefit so we can stop the thoroughfare of teaches leaving Alaska. LeBon doesn’t.
By leaving the House’s multi-partisan majority coalition, LeBon lost Fairbanks negotiating power only to gain lockstep voting with extreme legislators holding Alaska hostage. He told me he wouldn’t meet with a Nonpartisan Borough candidate because it “wouldn’t look good.” He’s abandoned Fairbanks families for party affiliation. That’s extreme.
And remember Jim Matherly’s privileged white male veto of a city discrimination ordinance, negating community testimony and his elected council’s hard work. He alone knew how to protect us from those different from us.
If you believe that our constitutional rights shouldn’t be negated by the religious beliefs of the few, join me in voting Scott Kawasaki and Maxine Dibert. Maxine and Scott support our personal freedoms.
We need moderates like Maxine and Scott in Juneau that will consistently choose Fairbanks families over politics. Scott, who chairs the Bipartisan Interior Coalition of Legislators, was also part of the first House Bipartisan coalition and Maxine will join the fourth. Together, they’ll form a formidable, pragmatic, independent team, not just voting partisan lines, but truly working for us all.