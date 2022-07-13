 Skip to main content
Designate locations for the homeless

To the editor: It is time that the city of Fairbanks and other social entities seek more viable solutions to help the indigent people of downtown by providing safe places for them to go in which they are accepted.

Hannah Hill’s opinion letter, “Concerning Concern,” stated that low-barrier housing can help the situation, because unhousing the homeless population costs just as much as housing them. She also reminded us that a man froze to death last winter in downtown simply because of the lack of a place to go. The homeless people of downtown really don’t have anywhere to go.

The City of Fairbanks should take a page from the Municipality of Anchorage, by repurpuposing land or abandoned properties to habituate vagrant residents.

The housing market is currently a gauntlet in which it’s hard for an average-income person to find housing. Consequently, that makes it nearly impossible for a homeless person to find a place.

Many of the people who live on the streets of downtown have drug- and alcohol-addiction problems. For this reason, social rehabilitation and recovery programs would also help their situations.

The city must do more to help the homeless of downtown by providing designated locations for them to go.

Edith Kokrine

North Pole

