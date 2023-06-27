Deserving of absolute equality

To the editor: The surge of anti-trans and anti-gay legislation goes against what America is meant to stand for — respect for the individual and the right to live free from persecution.
A society of one is just as valid as a society of many. It is dictatorships who preach “traditional family values” and who use them to promote bigotry and the trampling of basic human rights. The true American defends the persecuted and stands against all forms of segregation and discrimination, in spite of our horrible history on these matters.
The lie of “separate but equal” is that segregation will always lead to persecution. Either equality is absolute or it is not equality at all.
While religion is rigid, reality is not. There are as many forms of gender and sexuality as there are people. Weaponizing scripture against those who are different, outcast, vulnerable is the greatest blasphemy. Invoking Galatians 3:28, there is neither male nor female, gay nor straight, cis nor trans for all are one in true religion, the religion of kindness, compassion and equality.
The trans and gay communities deserve absolute equality as much as everyone else.