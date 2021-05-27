You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Derek Miller is right for GVEA

To the editor: Derek Miller is an outstanding man. I have known him for about 20 years and have been a friend of his father for many years. Derek comes from a strong private sector family and will bring much needed business experience to the Golden Valley Board.

I am CEO of the Fairbanks Rescue Mission. Last year we provided 43,000 meals, 26,000 bed nights and gave safe haven to nearly 1000 women, children and men. 

I want a power company that will work to keep our power rates as low as possible. Because when rates go up, our cost at the Rescue Mission go up. Ultimately, higher power bills mean we have less to give our guests — they don’t have enough as it is.

Some people seek a position on the Golden Valley Board so they can try out high-minded idealism and save the world. That usually only succeeds in raising rates and fails to save the world. 

I am sure, like anyone else; Derek has some ideals of his own. However, I am confident he has the maturity to know that Fairbanks at 40 below zero does not call for idealism; it calls for decisive action that will help lower rates and literally keep the lights and heat on.

If you don’t vote for Derek Miller, please don’t gripe if your rates go up.

 

 

