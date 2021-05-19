Derek Miller for GVEA Board

To the editor: I am proud to endorse Derek Miller for the GVEA District 4 Board seat. I have been involved in civic activities with Derek for a number of years and have developed an enormous amount of respect for his knowledge, sincerity, integrity and especially his grit in tackling complex issues and respectfully engaging in dialogue about them.
His calm, collaborative and considerate manner has helped many organizations navigate challenging issues and arrive at sound solutions and clear direction. Derek’s diverse background and experiences will bring enormous value and a refreshing voice to the Board. Derek’s desire to step up and serve the Fairbanks community at a larger level is an exciting opportunity for all of us. I encourage you to return your ballots to GVEA by 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, or go to www.gvea.com/elections to vote for Derek.