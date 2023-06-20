Democrats seek to nominate Trump

To the editor: Nancy Mace, a responsible Republican South Carolina congresswoman who also sits on the House Oversight committee, put it most succinctly in the Washington Examiner.
While not necessarily disagreeing with the guilt of Trump, she noted that “Every time the Oversight Committee has evidence of corruption, bribery, money laundering on the Biden family, they indict Donald Trump.” More importantly, these indictments and the resulting press furor likely strengthen Trump while weakening responsible Republicans, trying hard to prevent Trump from being nominated, who are largely ignored by the press in order to paint all Republicans as MAGA "deplorables."
Indeed, a Machiavellian view taken by many of us is that Democrats, aware that Biden likely cannot win in 2024 against any responsible Republican presidential candidate, are doing everything they can to help Trump get the Republican nomination for president. And the press plays along by echoing their biased view of Republicans as vastly supporting Trump while forgetting the detail that the majority of polled Republican Trump supporters are open to supporting a different candidate.
As Lincoln said once (applicable to the Democrats’ sleazy plan) “You can fool some of the people some of the time and you can fool all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.” Democrats interfering, in some cases openly, during 2022 Republican primaries to get Trump candidates nominated allowed them to retain control of the Senate. Let’s all hope they can’t pull this off again especially in the presidential race.
So for all voters, Democrat and Republican, now is the time to come to the aid of your country and participate in Republican primary elections to nominate responsible candidates for president. The only thing currently keeping Trump from being in the rearview mirror is Democrats’ constantly keeping him in the limelight which benefits Trump, the Democrats and the press ... but no one else.
Personally, I am getting a bumper sticker for Tim Scott, but there are other sensible candidates out there who are beginning to openly criticize Trump. Let’s not be stuck with no choices in 2024.