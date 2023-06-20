 Skip to main content
Democrats seek to nominate Trump

To the editor: Nancy Mace, a responsible Republican South Carolina congresswoman who also sits on the House Oversight committee, put it most succinctly in the Washington Examiner.

While not necessarily disagreeing with the guilt of Trump, she noted that “Every time the Oversight Committee has evidence of corruption, bribery, money laundering on the Biden family, they indict Donald Trump.” More importantly, these indictments and the resulting press furor likely strengthen Trump while weakening responsible Republicans, trying hard to prevent Trump from being nominated, who are largely ignored by the press in order to paint all Republicans as MAGA "deplorables."

