Democrats’ LBJ vote-by-mail scam

To the editor: In the days of the Daley Chicago Democratic Machine, a standard voter fraud technique was to simply not release ballots unless they were needed in a close election.
The most famous example of this was Lyndon Johnson’s initial election to the Senate in Texas. In this election after all votes were counted giving Johnson’s opponent a small lead, a lost ballot box was discovered. All the discovered votes, when counted (you guessed it) gave Johnson a slight lead. Johnson (thereafter known as Landslide-Lyndon) went on to the Senate and eventually to the White House.
This technique lives on in recent blue states like Colorado and Nevada in the form of “cured ballots” whereby a voter whose ballot is incomplete (say no signature) may come in and sign the ballot long after the polls have closed. Cured votes may have decided the close Nevada Senate Race.
This “vote curing” should be illegal but the press says nothing. Indeed, on Margaret Hoover’s Sunday “Firing Line,” Bill Barr noted that part of the 2020 election problem was the success of Democrats in implementing wholesale vote-by-mail (not absentee balloting which is legitimate) state laws which are conducive to fraud. Hoover responded that she lived in Colorado where vote by mail was a reliable system and worked well. If even a sensible Conservative like Hoover is so easily hoodwinked, we are in trouble. The CBS, PBS and NBC/MSNBC news networks, yes; but Hoover!
With the election headed for a 50/50 Senate and a thin Republican House Majority, the potential for real ameliorative change to our Republic, as opposed to channeling Pelosi via payback Hunter Biden investigations and removing anti-Semitic “Squad” members from committees, exists via passing much needed bipartisan legislation
In this effort, moderate Democrats like Alaska’s Mary Peltola, could tilt the scales by working with Republican moderates to pressure McCarthy, the Speaker frontrunner, to allow a vote on needed reform bills like banning vote-curing (and perhaps even vote-by-mail) and changing Republican bills banning abortion to allowing abortion up to 15 weeks. Progressive Democrats would scream bloody murder but moderate Democrats would cheer loudly!