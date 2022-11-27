 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Democrats’ LBJ vote-by-mail scam

To the editor: In the days of the Daley Chicago Democratic Machine, a standard voter fraud technique was to simply not release ballots unless they were needed in a close election.

The most famous example of this was Lyndon Johnson’s initial election to the Senate in Texas. In this election after all votes were counted giving Johnson’s opponent a small lead, a lost ballot box was discovered. All the discovered votes, when counted (you guessed it) gave Johnson a slight lead. Johnson (thereafter known as Landslide-Lyndon) went on to the Senate and eventually to the White House.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.