Democratic Senate malfeasance

To the editor: If Democrats retain control of the Senate after the final vote count, it will partially be due to the dirty tricks they consistently used to interfere in Republican primaries to insure election of Trump candidates. In Arizona and Ohio their efforts were fueled with dark money, while in New Hampshire it was direct ads against a McConnell supported moderate candidate by Chuck Schumer’s congressional fund.

Cleverly using the Jan. 6 riot investigation as a diversionary tactic, Democrats nevertheless squandered their advantages in the midterms arising from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and the lemming-like stampede by red states to totally ban abortion with Sharia-like laws.

