Democratic Senate malfeasance

To the editor: If Democrats retain control of the Senate after the final vote count, it will partially be due to the dirty tricks they consistently used to interfere in Republican primaries to insure election of Trump candidates. In Arizona and Ohio their efforts were fueled with dark money, while in New Hampshire it was direct ads against a McConnell supported moderate candidate by Chuck Schumer’s congressional fund.
Cleverly using the Jan. 6 riot investigation as a diversionary tactic, Democrats nevertheless squandered their advantages in the midterms arising from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and the lemming-like stampede by red states to totally ban abortion with Sharia-like laws.
Consequently, Democrats, from Biden and Obama on down, used the Jan. 6 investigation to develop the baseless conspiracy theory that democracy was seriously under threat because Trump controls the Republican Party. Signing on to this nonsense, the press has been opining darkly that the end of democracy is at hand if citizens vote Republican.
This farcical view was exposed on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday. Frustrated with New Hampshire governor-elect Chris Sununu for not agreeing with her that Trump controls the Republican Party, Margaret Brennon asked how Trump declaring his presidential candidacy would affect the Party. Sununu replied, “Not at all”
More relevantly, over the last two years in a 50/50 Senate, Democrats have been demanding an end to the filibuster. Since this is only possible by the executive branch’s Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking vote, the contrary message is clear. The main country-wide threat to democracy is Pelosi and Schumer’s crass my-way-or-the-highway rule.
At times like this, moderate Democrats like myself are thankful we live in Alaska where competent Democrats standing for national office (and local office) like Mary Peltola, our incumbent congresswoman, believe in representing all voters.
Initial Nov. 8 election results show Democrats’ plan of keeping Trump front and center enabled them to likely retain the Senate. But even the press is catching on that Trump is “on the way out.” Fooling the public won’t be so easy next time around.