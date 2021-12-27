Democracy's last stand

To the editor: Donald “Loser” Trump has many times declared “Those who plead the Fifth Amendment so as to not incriminate themselves are guilty.” Sept. 13, 2016, and Sept. 26, 2016, come to mind.
Claiming executive privilege must never be a blanket “stay out of jail” ploy: Ours is a land of laws. Criminal activities must have consequences. No one is above the law, especially a demagogue-behaving ex-president nor congressional Republican miscreants representing extremely gerrymandered “safe” districts. Their obvious motto? “Continue displaying submissive fealty to twice impeached Trump or experience his and GOP’s relentless, rancid rancor.”
The Jan. 6 Select House Committee investigating the Trump-induced insurrection is no different than my missions in Vietnam; fact finding, debriefings and lessons learned.
Congressional Republicans whine the Jan. 6 troubleshooters lack bipartisanship. Truth be told, power addict Moscow McConnell refused the offer to participate. Mealy-mouthed suffering power withdrawal, McCarthy failed in his attempt to plant two troublemaking Trump toadies onto the inquiry. He then withdrew the remaining three Republican volunteers.
Why have congressional Republicans and people in Trump’s orbit refused to cooperate in the failed coup investigation? Many are complicit in the treasonous anti-democratic insurrection.
Naive citizens say “Let the Republican congressional polecat constituents vote them out of office.” Problem is, justice would never be served upon Republican coup enablers if left up to the biased constituents in a “safe” district, AKA a Trump compound.
Federal crimes against our democracy warrant U.S. Justice Department prosecutions. You cannot expect impartial judgments from what is now to the right of a rightwing-biased, Heritage Foundation-packed SCOTUS. The compromised court champions a regressive ideology. Dismantling voting rights guardrails, letting privacy trespassers (politicians) dictate terms for abortions, allowing untraceable dark money to corrupt every political arena.
Trump disciple Mike Pence now proclaims “Jan. 6, 2021, was just another normal day,” catering to the lie-hungry, devoid of common sense audiences of Fox, Newsmax and OAN.
Remember the vice president and his entourage scurrying down a back staircase, avoiding the Trump mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence”? Grandpa Swanson says, “Typical shameless Trump toadie. No moral sense of right and wrong except once.”