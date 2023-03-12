Demand adequate trucking safety assurances

To the editor: I support mining and its benefits in general, but agree with many of those who spoke at the North Star Borough Assembly meeting on 9 March to raise concerns about the proposed ore hauling plan between Manh Choh and Fort Knox.
Among the issues raised were the lack of adherence to established permitting and environmental protocols, the increased health risks associated with noise and air pollution caused by continuous trucking through our communities, and the significant safety issues due to mixing passenger vehicles with 80-ton ore haul trucks. Spokespersons for Manh Choh and for Black Gold Transport presented what they described as the safety of the haul trucks.