Delegation’s ‘rebuke’ is not representation
To the editor: It’s notable that the News-Miner’s coverage of this week’s Department of Interior announcement that they will review the oil leasing program in the coastal plain highlighted the Alaska delegation and governor’s “rebuke” of the decision and also included a photo of a 2019 public hearing characterized by near-unanimous opposition to the program.
The article — and the politicians’ statements — once again ignored the fact that it is Indigenous Alaskans who have led efforts to permanently protect the refuge from drilling and who contributed much of the testimony during the hearing pictured.
While the article ignores these local voices, the contrast between the headline and the photo makes an important, if unintentional, point: if our politicians rebuke the decision, and public testimony overwhelmingly supports protections, perhaps our politicians are not adequately representing this issue.
Northern Alaska Environmental Center communications manager,
Fairbanks