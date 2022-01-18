Deja vu all over again

 Skip to main content
To the editor: It feels like deja vu watching the Fairbanks school board’s latest actions and the ramifications, and yes, history is certainly repeating itself.

Last summer, during an extended school break, the school board eliminated its mask policy sensing that Covid was on the wane. Then a variant came along, cases skyrocketed, kids returned to school and many more positive cases in school followed. Then the school board made the right move, reenacted the mask policy, cases declined, and school and school sports were able to resume.

Fast forward to December and the school board makes another hasty decision, (despite overwhelming testimony in opposition) and again removes the mask mandate policy right before another extended school break. Another Covid variant arrives and now cases are thru the roof. What have we learned? Not much it seems.

The new policy says masks are optional, which of course only puts the burden on individual students, who have had a hard enough time already. We have already seen the adult population has politicized what should be a common-sense, evidence-based decision but now it’s been politicized for students too. Some students are basing their decisions to wear or not wear masks solely on peer pressure. Let’s just reinstate the mask policy, which has been shown to reduce cases and keep the schools open. Let’s keep students, teachers and staff at school and as safe as possible

