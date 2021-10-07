Defunding first responders

To the editor: Shayla Silva’s letter to the editor on Sunday, Sept. 26, was spot on.
In my opinion, anyone who is wanting to defund any of our first responders needs their heads examined. Why would you consider taking money away from the people who are called first to take care of your house burning down, someone having a medical emergency, a domestic dispute, vehicle accident or other life threatening situation. I personally know quite a few fire fighters, EMTs, city police and state troopers and find them all to be quite dedicated to their respective jobs.
Further more, all are in constant training to improve their skills in dealing with any and all situations that they come in contact with. I’d be willing to bet that any of the people wanting to defund these different entities would be the first to call for help and cry the loudest that it took so long for someone to show up. These people should never be defunded.
