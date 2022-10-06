 Skip to main content
Defund the police? Nah, defund the troopers

To the editor: I’m not a “defund the police type,” but maybe we need to start thinking about that in regards to the Alaska State Troopers.

I believe they are out of control. I don’t think they answer to anybody, even the governor. When I pick up the paper or see the news the last couple years, they look like a bunch of bullies beating up old crippled guys, trying to pin a DUI on somebody who hasn’t had a drink or are unloading 40 rounds into a kid because one guy had an (accidental death) and the rest were so keyed up they volleyed! It may have been marginally justified, but it sure as hell makes you look bad.

