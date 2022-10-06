Defund the police? Nah, defund the troopers

To the editor: I’m not a “defund the police type,” but maybe we need to start thinking about that in regards to the Alaska State Troopers.
I believe they are out of control. I don’t think they answer to anybody, even the governor. When I pick up the paper or see the news the last couple years, they look like a bunch of bullies beating up old crippled guys, trying to pin a DUI on somebody who hasn’t had a drink or are unloading 40 rounds into a kid because one guy had an (accidental death) and the rest were so keyed up they volleyed! It may have been marginally justified, but it sure as hell makes you look bad.
Now, I remind myself that there are good cops working to do their job right and to those, my hat’s off. Everybody is going to jump on me that we need the police. Yes, I agree. My advice is to have sheriffs or the same type of thing. They get instated as lawmen with an election. If they get too big of steroid muscles, they get voted out. Some of you are going to yell that Alaska doesn’t have counties to pay their salary. BS. We have boroughs, we could make it work.
This letter is to air my pet peeve. For 10 years now the AST and Alaska court system have been trying to get an airplane confiscated from Ken Jouppi, formerly Ken Air. It has nothing to do with punishing him for missing a six-pack of beer in a passenger’s bags heading to a dry village. It is all about the AST wanting his airplane; it’s even already painted in state colors! A lot of people don’t know that cops are allowed to lie by law, and there was a lot of lying involved in a bogus conviction of bootlegging. That privilege needs to be taken away. They drove a producing, tax-paying individual out of business and out of state and cost him thousands fighting the charges. The AST didn’t count on going head-to-head with a bull-headed Finlander. They could of bought several C-206 planes for the money they’ve cost the state! Come on people, wake up.
OK, bring the hate mail on, but hurry — I may get assassinated soon!