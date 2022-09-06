Defeating Nazi philosophy

To the editor: While I know that anti-semitism is rampant in the U.S., I was still shocked by a recent News-Miner letter to the editor openly espousing Nazi philosophy and encouraging people to read it.
Never in my life did I think that mainstream Americans would turn toward supporting the violence and authoritarianism of Adolf Hitler, after fighting a major world war to defeat him and the Nazis. But with most of the WWII generation gone, it seems subsequent generations have either completely forgotten the lessons of that war, or were so poorly educated they never learned them in the first place. Anyone with any humanity who has learned about the Holocaust in any depth has learned enough to know that Hitler and the Nazis were indeed evil, and that we don’t want to normalize anything they had to say. Yet thanks to following Trump, who has shouted his racist viewpoints since long before the 2016 election, the far rightwing Republicans now endorse Nazism, even putting their names out in public. I’m horrified.