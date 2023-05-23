 Skip to main content
Debt limit idiocy

To the editor: Years ago politicians passed a measure that some thought would limit how much the federal government would spend. They forgot to allow for how economic growth and inflation would affect government spending and this limit.

Consequently, we have had stupid brinkmanship each year where some politicians more concerned with getting attention and making political points than ensuring the economic health of our country have threatened to trash our nation’s fiscal rating, which would cost us untold billions and worsen our economic future.

