Dead in the water

To the Editor: As I read the state’s own published information, the proposed Manh Choh-Fort Knox ore haul is dead in the water. First, the state’s own Department of Transportation has determined that the Steese Highway Chena River bridge is not strong enough to bear repeated crossings by 165,000 pound vehicles without risk of serious damage. Second, according to the state’s own printed regulations, the maximum length of any vehicle legally allowed on any portion of Peger Road is 75’. So, why do the owners of Kinross, Peak Gold, Contango and Black Gold Transport think that they can drive 94’ 10.5” long trucks, fully loaded at 165,000 pounds, through Fairbanks? There are no routes that can be used for such trucks either safely or legally.

