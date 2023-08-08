To the Editor: As I read the state’s own published information, the proposed Manh Choh-Fort Knox ore haul is dead in the water. First, the state’s own Department of Transportation has determined that the Steese Highway Chena River bridge is not strong enough to bear repeated crossings by 165,000 pound vehicles without risk of serious damage. Second, according to the state’s own printed regulations, the maximum length of any vehicle legally allowed on any portion of Peger Road is 75’. So, why do the owners of Kinross, Peak Gold, Contango and Black Gold Transport think that they can drive 94’ 10.5” long trucks, fully loaded at 165,000 pounds, through Fairbanks? There are no routes that can be used for such trucks either safely or legally.
Guidelines
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 dead in Friday motorcycle collision on Parks Highway
- Late-night drug deal turns into robbery and forced prostitution
- Fairbanks educators: 'Everything is sliding'
- Wildfire update: Weekend alert issued
- Proposed ordinance would destroy comprehensive planning in the Fairbanks borough
- New fire information for Friday
- A fondness for junk cars becomes a trashy problem for Fairbanks
- Fire crews remain engaged in battles across the Interior, air quality worsens
- Red Flag warnings issued for large portion of the Interior
- Alaska delegation weighs in on Trump indictment
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.