Daylight Saving Time leaves Alaska in the dark

To the editor: As everyone in Fairbanks knows all too well, the sun rises late here in winter; it doesn’t rise until nearly 11 a.m. in December when we are on Standard Time. The Senate just passed, by voice vote, a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent throughout the United States all year round. If that bill passes the House and President Biden signs it, the sun won’t rise until nearly noon in Fairbanks and around 1 p.m. in Nome.

Neither Sen. Murkowski nor Sen. Sullivan cared enough to object to this bill in the Senate. Either one could have stopped this bill by objecting; neither bothered to do so. Congressman Young could possibly have used his influence to stop the bill from passing the House, but we have lost him.

If we don’t see December daylight until noon in the future, you will know who to thank for that.

