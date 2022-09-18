 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David Pruhs benefits Fairbanks

To the editor: I would like to encourage the residents of Fairbanks to vote for David Pruhs in the upcoming election for city mayor.

Dave grew up in Fairbanks and has a knowledge of our residents, history, infrastructure, politics and economy. Over his many years here, he has demonstrated his ability to get things done and has many accomplishments to his credit that have made Fairbanks a better place to live. A few of these are improvements to the Clay Street Cemetery, the footbridge across the Chena near the Carlson Center, getting natural gas infrastructure to Fairbanks, increasing city revenues by sponsoring an ordinance to put a small tax on the local marijuana industry, working to financially protect the families of city police and firemen killed in the line of duty, and most recently the upcoming demolition of the Polaris Building. That last item is the result of years of hard work and when completed will improve downtown Fairbanks.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.