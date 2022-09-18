David Pruhs benefits Fairbanks

To the editor: I would like to encourage the residents of Fairbanks to vote for David Pruhs in the upcoming election for city mayor.
Dave grew up in Fairbanks and has a knowledge of our residents, history, infrastructure, politics and economy. Over his many years here, he has demonstrated his ability to get things done and has many accomplishments to his credit that have made Fairbanks a better place to live. A few of these are improvements to the Clay Street Cemetery, the footbridge across the Chena near the Carlson Center, getting natural gas infrastructure to Fairbanks, increasing city revenues by sponsoring an ordinance to put a small tax on the local marijuana industry, working to financially protect the families of city police and firemen killed in the line of duty, and most recently the upcoming demolition of the Polaris Building. That last item is the result of years of hard work and when completed will improve downtown Fairbanks.
Dave and I have had a working relationship within a few organizations over the past 15 years and I have observed him on many occasions bringing parties from opposing sides together and facilitating an agreeable solution to their differences, which enabled progress on agenda items. Our city will benefit if we elect a mayor with those kinds of skills.
I have immensely enjoyed working with Dave as a regular guest on KFAR’s "Problem Corner" where we talk about the history of Fairbanks and I can tell you that David Pruhs has a deep understanding of not only our current local politics, but his knowledge base also goes much further back in our town’s history. This is a real asset for a mayor to possess. He also discusses issues both on the air and off with a wide range of residents from varying backgrounds, thus giving him a broad understanding of what is needed within our community, rather than what he hears within his own personal social circle.
Finally, I would like to say that of all the people I know in Fairbanks, Dave Pruhs is one of the few who can see opportunities when others cannot. Dave is a person who, if elected, can steer our fair city onto a course for a brighter future. Please vote for him for mayor in the upcoming municipal election on Tuesday, Oct. 4.