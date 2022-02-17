 Skip to main content
David Eastman and the Legislature

To the editor: I was greatly disappointed with the headline on this past Sunday’s News-Miner. It is obvious from various news sources, including yours, that Grier Hopkins is actually calling “to stand together to hate.”

Your article does not contain the whole story. Mr. Hopkins and his Democrat partners in the House attempted to expel David Eastman from the Legislature. They attempted to remove the legally-elected voice of the people of the MatSu district that elected Eastman.

Mr. Hopkins wants us to hate David Eastman. He wants us to hate the Oath Keepers. Perhaps he even wants us to hate the people who elected David Eastman. The only reason Mr. Hopkins wrote the “Sense of the House” statement is because they didn’t have enough votes to expel Eastman.

The phrase “a threat to our democracy” is tossed around these days like a baseball at little league practice. I can think of no greater threat to our democratic elections than the members of one party gathering together to expel one or more members of the opposing party and leave residents of our state without representation.

It takes real hate to do that.

