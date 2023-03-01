 Skip to main content
Daughter of Helen Atkinson shares mother's accomplishments

To the editor: Just finished reading your (Hank Nuwer) column about my mother, Helen Atkinson. It was very sweet. She was an amazing woman with many accomplishments to her credit. There were a few inaccuracies, but overall it was a very thoughtful article.

I thought you might be interested to know a little more about your painting of Ted’s cabin. When my mother was in her 20s, she entered an art contest that was judged by Ted Lambert, a very well known and highly respected Alaska artist. She won the art show, and I have that picture. On the back of it is the rest of the story.

Although not as well known as Sidney Lawrence, Ted Lambert‘s artwork was highly prized, and still brings a handsome price. Here are photos of the front and back of the painting.

And, FYI, my mother worked as an engineer for Boeing. She was very proud of the fact she earned 5 cents more per hour than all the other women because she was an engineer. Her job was to inspect each B-29 as it came off the production line in Renton, Washington. When she put the final tag on each plane saying it had passed her inspection, it went to the test pilot, then on to the war.

It was her signature that approved all the B-29s for the war. I still have a box of B-29 change orders and modification papers on dozens or hundreds of little parts and details. She was never a licensed pilot, nor a flight instructor. She did go to Cle Elum, Washington, on weekends for a few months to take flying lessons.

She had two daughters when WW II broke out. She applied and was accepted for an interview with Jacqueline Cochran to become one of the 1,100 women eventually enrolled in the WASP program.

Her mother was terrified she would be left to take care of us if my mother got killed, so she refused to take care of us and my mother did not go for the interview or join the WASPs.

Phyllis Tate

Fairbanks

Editor’s note: Thank you so much for sharing and clarifying details in my Feb. 26 Helen Atkinson column, Phyllis Tate I feel pleased and, above all, honored to give your mother’s watercolor painting “Ted’s Cabin” to my wife as an anniversary gift.

