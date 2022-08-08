 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dancing down the Ambler Road

  • Comments

To the editor: Life is a dance. Sometimes it is as soft as a summer breeze. Other times, like a vigorous polka or a stomp.

Evidently, politics is much the same — except that it takes place in posturing and preening, in body language and subtleties that are so easy to miss. I am told it often takes two or three people to observe the same person to gather all the cues. Be that as it may, the AIDEA/Dunleavy/Sullivan dance has gone into a vigorous overdrive. Oh my, what could be so much at stake?

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.