Dancing down the Ambler Road

To the editor: Life is a dance. Sometimes it is as soft as a summer breeze. Other times, like a vigorous polka or a stomp.
Evidently, politics is much the same — except that it takes place in posturing and preening, in body language and subtleties that are so easy to miss. I am told it often takes two or three people to observe the same person to gather all the cues. Be that as it may, the AIDEA/Dunleavy/Sullivan dance has gone into a vigorous overdrive. Oh my, what could be so much at stake?
Could it be Ambler Road? There is such a frenzy to develop the Haul Road from Mile 221 to Ambler, Alaska, during this governor’s tenure that Gov. Dunleavy does not have time to campaign for re-election. His campaign manager has blocked out time for him to sit down face-to-face and express his views and his vision for Alaska. The governor appears to be spending every available moment in other quarters working for this version X of an Ambler Road.
Never mind that this version of the Ambler Road is the most short-sighted, most expensive, least practical alternative to such a road. The question is why? Yes, his family has a major interest and a deep history in the region, but I think they have been sold what appears to be a slick deal.
Every region of the state has suffered from the poor relative syndrome where they must be helped through difficult times from shared resources. These negotiations have often been hard-nosed and fraught with inequities. The tit-for-tat of our political realities is that the poor relative often must take what is offered in exchange for supporting initiatives in other areas.
Enter the Alaska heavy weight AIDEA. AIDEA has been around since Dunleavy and Sen. Dan Sullivan were little boys. It is no wonder that Sullivan is smiling big. The federal government’s Ambler Road ruling could be reversed ... but then maybe not. However, poor relatives don’t always stay poor and their memories are often long and they, too, are a part of the dance.