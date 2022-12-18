Dan Sullivan should listen to the locals

To the editor: This letter is to protest Sen. Sullivan’s blockage of President Biden’s nominations of Department of Defense officials until the administration approves the Ambler Road. It appears Sen. Sullivan is not aware that the vast majority of the people that live in the Kobuk and Koyukuk region are against this road as it is proposed now.
Over 11 village councils in the region have taken stands opposing this road. The Biden administration is doing a supplemental EIS because the Trump administration did such a poor job of listening to the local people’s wishes in the original EIS.
It is quite obvious Sen. Sullivan is only listening to the people that stand to benefit financially from this ill-advised mega project and not the people who stand to be impacted by this proposed road.
Sen. Sullivan seems to be willing to hold up confirmation of Defense Department officials and hurt the Defense Department over his objections to listening to the local folks living in the Kobuk and Koyukok regions.
Shame on you, Sen. Sullivan. You should allow the local people’s concerns to be addressed more thoroughly rather than pushing this road through without adequate consideration to the local people’s concerns.