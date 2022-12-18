 Skip to main content
Dan Sullivan should listen to the locals

To the editor: This letter is to protest Sen. Sullivan’s blockage of President Biden’s nominations of Department of Defense officials until the administration approves the Ambler Road. It appears Sen. Sullivan is not aware that the vast majority of the people that live in the Kobuk and Koyukuk region are against this road as it is proposed now.

Over 11 village councils in the region have taken stands opposing this road. The Biden administration is doing a supplemental EIS because the Trump administration did such a poor job of listening to the local people’s wishes in the original EIS.

