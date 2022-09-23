 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crystal Tidwell's valuable perspective

To the editor: I am Nick Clark and I support Crystal Tidwell for City Council.

I am a firefighter/paramedic and laborer. I have chosen this path because I believe fire protection, rescue and EMS are essential services every community needs.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.