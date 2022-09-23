Crystal Tidwell's valuable perspective

To the editor: I am Nick Clark and I support Crystal Tidwell for City Council.
I am a firefighter/paramedic and laborer. I have chosen this path because I believe fire protection, rescue and EMS are essential services every community needs.
They city is at a critical breaking point from which we may never return. There has been a perpetual revolving door of workers leaving positions unfilled. We can’t attract and retain firefighters, police and dispatchers to work for the residents of Fairbanks. Specifically, the retention crisis in the fire department, police department and dispatch.
Cities that do not offer their emergency service workers a decent retirement train their workers to go elsewhere. Since Labor predicted this retention crisis over a decade ago, we have been trying to fix the retirement system to reverse this trend. But leaders continue to fight it and have offered no other effective, long term solution to retain workers.
Crystal Tidwell is a hard-working operator-engineer who will bring solutions forward to fix these issues. As a builder of infrastructure, Tidwell has the knowledge and experience to move Fairbanks forward.
Crystal will bring a working class perspective to the council. This will serve all of us well. Laborers are proud to stand in solidarity with Crystal for Fairbanks City Council.
Nick Clark
Fairbanks
