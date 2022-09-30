Crystal Tidwell is a natural leader

To the editor: I believe it’s important that we elect Crystal Tidwell for City Council Seat D. Crystal is a natural leader whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with for almost eight years now.
As her boss and friend, I can testify firsthand how much she cares about our community, takes her duties seriously, works tirelessly, and that she knows how to listen. Her 9 to 5 job is to represent workers, to mediate problems, and to find solution so that our workers and our contractors are happy. Having worked at city plowing snow at Public Works, she will bring a blue-collared worker’s perspective to the council.