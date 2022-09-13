To the editor: Local elections matter. I am Darcel Emma Cleary, and I support Crystal Tidwell for City Council.
I am from the Upper Tanana. I am Athabaskan, my mother is Charlene Cleary and my grandmother is Emma Northway. I have worked with Crystal Tidwell at the Yukon River. We worked alongside the Rampart and Steven’s Village crews. Crystal Tidwell has been to the Upper Tanana area, to be specific, out at the old village of Mansfield, the old village Tanana Crossing, Tanacross and throughout the outer Tok area. She has participated in our traditional subsistence food gatherings and traditional activities.