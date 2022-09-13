 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crystal Tidwell for City Council

To the editor: Local elections matter. I am Darcel Emma Cleary, and I support Crystal Tidwell for City Council.

I am from the Upper Tanana. I am Athabaskan, my mother is Charlene Cleary and my grandmother is Emma Northway. I have worked with Crystal Tidwell at the Yukon River. We worked alongside the Rampart and Steven’s Village crews. Crystal Tidwell has been to the Upper Tanana area, to be specific, out at the old village of Mansfield, the old village Tanana Crossing, Tanacross and throughout the outer Tok area. She has participated in our traditional subsistence food gatherings and traditional activities.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.