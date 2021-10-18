Covid protocols keep schools safe

To the editor: Here in the Fairbanks North Star School District, Covid cases have been rising and decreasing for weeks since the start of the school year. As a student of Lathrop High School, I am concerned about the many cases that popped up in the district.
There have been a total of 610 student cases and a total of 101 staff cases since Aug. 12. During the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital press conference on Sept. 23, Dr. Laura Brunner said that more kids have tested positive for Covid and some are being transferred out of Fairbanks to get a higher level of care. This can be a problem for both kids and families because of extra charges and can lead them to being worried.
Since the Fairbanks North Star School District Board of Education voted to require masks for the first semester, cases have been decreasing from 169 to 50 and maybe still decreasing. There have been fewer students and staff members absent from school or leaving due to close contact. This shows that having masks on can reduce the number of cases and that it’s a benefit to the state. So mask up, kids!
Vaccines are safe and effective, but many parents or guardians choose not to get their students vaccinated due to uncertainty and some believe that there are side effects of the vaccine. Because of many unvaccinated people, the Alaska Chamber has started a lottery so that people can be incentivized to get vaccinated and reduce the number of cases. Alaskans aged 12-17 get a chance to win a $49,000 scholarship, while Alaskans aged 18 and higher get a $49,000 cash prize.
