Covid protection
To the editor: The latest Covid conspiracy theory (of the many) on the internet is that those who are vaccinated are spreading Covid infections to those who are not. It seems the answer to this dilemma would be for the unvaccinated to get vaccinated and therefore protect themselves from the infection.
It is amazing how many illogical reasons there are to not get vaccinated and be protected from this deadly disease. No matter what is at issue, the internet will provide evidence to support your logical or illogical thinking.
Why believe the hard science, the majority of medical doctors, and your U.S. government health organizations instead of some internet intruder with lots of presence comes up with your point of view no matter how obviously faulted it may be?
Don Callahan
Fairbanks