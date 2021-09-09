Covid is stretching our medical services

To the editor: Dear school board members, I appreciate your addressing Covid mitigation policies in our public schools.
I have had children in FNSB public schools throughout the past 33 years; my youngest graduated from West Valley High School in May. We are already seeing the infection spreading among our students. Testing sites are saturated, and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital is now frequently at full capacity. Seattle is now closed to Alaska referrals, and Anchorage hospitals are full. Less than half of our residents are even vaccinated and at risk for severe disease. Those under 12 are, of course, all susceptible. Circumstances have changed since June. I would ask that reasonable mitigation measures be instituted immediately including requiring masking for everyone. Even children are now being admitted to the hospital but our medical services are being stretched to the limit.
I am an OB-GYN physician practicing here and have been delivering babies in Fairbanks since 1988. Pregnant women are at great risk. Nationwide less than 25% have received one or both doses, leaving them at risk for severe life threatening illness. They are the “invisible elephant” in the room nobody sees, but a large number of them have unvaccinated children attending school. This group of young women have shied away from being vaccinated, largely out of fear. Now a far greater threat has appeared and I and other providers in my specialty are already seeing an obvious increase in Covid-19 infections in pregnant women.
We are depending on leadership by those who can make a difference and save lives of our residents in the borough, including the unborn. Studies continue to show that masking makes a significant difference in transmission, especially with the highly contagious Delta strain. The evidence is clear. We need leadership if our schools are to stay open for in-class learning and to protect the children, their families, and school teachers and other employees — leadership by you on the school board. Thank you for serving and your hard work. The future of Fairbanks, our children and their families, are largely in your hands.