Covid and responsible behavior

To the editor: At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, the school district reported 85 Covid cases. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, we had 159 cases.

Attendance has dropped to 83%. The need for daily substitute teachers is at more than 125 per day when the average is 35 per day. Kids at schools are sitting in libraries and gyms doing nothing. This is not quality in-person learning.

It was totally preventable had the majority of Fairbanks Board of Education not voted in December according to political views rather than science. Everyone knew we would be here now. Even Superintendent Karen Melin could have prevented it had she exercised her authority in early January despite that vote.

The Fairbanks district deserves to be sued by employees who incur severe illness/death or a financial burden as a result of "personal choice" policy/politics and by families of students with serious health problems who've been denied access to a free and appropriate public education. In fact, I'll donate to a legal fund to make that happen.

People in this community need to learn a lesson or two about behaving responsibly as neighbors, leaders and instructors of children.

This madness is (mostly) killing off those of you who support it. Sliver lining?

