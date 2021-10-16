Covid and hospital treatments

To the editor: The article, “Nurse Chronicles Experience of Dying Covid Patients” (Sept. 29) was troubling. Two acquaintances passed away at FMH with Covid recently. One fully vaccinated.
It sounds like hospital treatment for severe Covid patients is mostly palliative, providing oxygen (perhaps on a ventilator) and morphine for distress due to “air hunger.” Doesn’t morphine suppress breathing as effectively as anxiety?
I hope the actual treatment offered at FMH is more substantial than described. If not. Why not? (Perhaps an honest reporter can investigate.)
The average published Covid hospitalization death rate is about 22%. Much reduced mortality (about 5%) has been demonstrated where Covid patients are treated with the “MATH+ protocol” developed by Dr. Paul Marik and refined in concert with other physicians. The in-hospital MATH+ protocol calls for intravenous methylprednisone, high-dose ascorbic acid (vitamin C), thiamine and heparin, often with melatonin, zinc, vitamin D3, atorvastatin, famotidine and magnesium. Appropriate treatment, for various stages of disease progression, is described at covid19criticalcare.com.
Obviously, it’s best to avoid severe stages of any disease. My immune system maintenance includes a good diet, exercise, and daily supplements like vitamin C (1,000 mg), Quercitin (250 mg), Zinc (30 mg) and vitamin D3 (3,000 IU). FLCCC.net outlines clear preventive and early treatment measures.
Why haven’t national experts promoted safe and effective preventive measures that would have saved lives and defused fear?
Is what they push working? According to a Humetrix report for DoD, as of Aug. 7, 2021, 71% of Covid cases were among the vaccinated, and 60% of Medicare Covid hospitalizations were vaccinated.
Young otherwise healthy people are more likely to die from an auto accident than from Covid. Their risk of death or crippling disability, due to Covid vaccination, is several times higher.
Strengthen your immunity. But remember, our days are numbered. Prepare for the unavoidable: “As it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment: So Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many; and unto them that look for him shall he appear the second time without sin unto salvation.” Hebrews 9:27,28
