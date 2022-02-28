 Skip to main content
Covid and campus culture

To the editor: In the normal course of their lives at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, professors and students are inescapably and without consequence in violation of policies of the University of Alaska.

Policies are in effect at the UAF campus in reaction to the pandemic, purportedly to protect the health of the university community. These policies include but are not limited to social distancing, face coverings in public and forced Covid jabs. Two years into the global response to Covid, these measures remain unproven locally. University of Alaska researchers have not published a peer-reviewed research paper that investigates the efficacy of the response of the University of Alaska system or the University of Alaska Fairbanks to the pandemic.

Without reasonable evidence that these university “health” policies are beneficial, students, professors and other members of UAF are flagrantly breaking rank. Professors sit in their offices with the doors wide open and their masks on their chins, a clear violation of university policy on office mask usage. The dean of a prominent college was recently spotted at the campus pub in the early afternoon. They and university staff shared a beer pitcher without wearing masks or socially distancing. Students attend lab classes and openly share lab equipment, choosing to focus on their education instead of Covid precautions.

It appears that the University of Alaska Fairbanks is not taking action against policy violations related Covid. Members of the UAF community might be reminded of 2015, when then-Chancellor Mike Powers issued a written apology for UAF’s response to sexual assault on campus, stating “lack of action affected our students and their friends and families.” Some professors and students at the University of Alaska Fairbanks await a similar apology related to Covid inaction — perhaps this time from an administrator higher up in the food chain.

At the time of writing (Feb. 19, 2022), UAF has not responded to a request for information on how many students and professors have received punitive actions for violating university policy related to Covid.

