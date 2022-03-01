 Skip to main content
Covering both perspectives on the opinion page

To the editor: I’ve subscribed to the News-Miner for the past 17 years since returning to Fairbanks after living in the Bush for two decades. I highly value the local news and information and appreciate that you’ve continued to provide local and statewide news despite challenging economics for local journalism. I hope most Fairbanksans are grateful that a town our size has an independent local paper. I’ve heard complaints about the News-Miner being too conservative, or too liberal, or slanted in their editorial opinions and coverage of certain issues.

This past year I collected the editorial page for most of the four days a week I had the paper delivered (Feb. 7, 2021-Feb. 27, 2022, Thursday-Sunday). For 140 individual papers, I tallied syndicated columnists, community perspectives, and News-Miner editorials as separate categories. Trying to be as neutral and unbiased as I could, each piece was classified as left-leaning liberal/progressive (L), or neutral/moderate (N/M), or conservative/right-leaning (C).

I found your choice of syndicated columns leaned conservative (45L, 56N/M, 56C). Your NewsMiner editorials were largely nonpartisan (34 N/M), and evenly split between liberal and conservative (5L, 5C, if one does not count your pandemic-related support for vaccines and masks, a position many in this town would find too far to the left, but one that is proper for the public service-oriented newspaper that you strive to be). The Community Perspectives you published were most frequently liberal, followed by neutral/moderate, and conservative (56L, 37N/M, 24C). Perhaps the liberals in town are more of the opinion article-writing type.

Overall, for all three types of opinion pieces on your editorial page, you published mainly neutral, nonpartisan or moderate opinion pieces, with the left- and right-leaning pieces nearly evenly split (97L, 129N/M, 91C; again, if vaccine/mask/pandemic public health-related articles were excluded).

An assessment of your editorial page leanings all depends on one’s perspective. But from my viewpoint, your emphasis of public service, nonpartisan, and/or moderate opinion pieces is appropriate for a paper owned by a not-for-profit foundation. And, you also include both liberal and conservative views.

Going forward I hope you remain diligent in trying to cover both perspectives on the opinion page.

