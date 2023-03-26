Covenants vs. Conditional Use Permits

To the editor: Should the FNSB Assembly and the FNSB Planning Commission, both governmental bodies, willfully and knowingly violate active residential covenants?
I acknowledge that it is not the FNSB’s responsibility to enforce covenants; covenants are designed for HOA’s or individual homeowners to enforce.
On Oct. 25, the FNSB Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit (CUP-2023-001). On March 5, the residents of the Chena Point Height Subdivision appealed to the FNSB Board of Adjustment, which was the FNSB Assembly.
The [Assembly] in a 6-3 vote on March 5th chose not to repeal the CUP, thereby violating the Protective Covenants of the Chena Point Heights Subdivision (Covenants). The justification being, the intent of Title 18 and the FNSB Regional Comprehensive Plan were met “to protect private property rights, to promote the public health, safety and general welfare of the residents of the Borough.”
Referenced from the Chena Point Height Protective Covenants:
Section II, 1: “No lot shall be used except for residential purposes.”
Section VI, A: “No noxious or offensive activity, specifically, the parking of commercial vehicles.”
The FNSB Planning Commission justified the CUP to ensure conformity with Title 18 was met, required 11 Conditions of Approval. Within these conditions the Planning Commission identified the CUP as commercial, specifically, “obtain appropriate licenses from the Alaska Department of Health,” “facility operator,” “Employee-led group activities.”
To openly ignore a community subdivision with covenants prohibiting anything other than residential purposes and subsequently granting a conditional use permit to a commercial entity is an act of disobedience.
If the stewards of our community will not honor and respect covenants set forth by residents in our community and as Assemblywoman Wilson stated “we [FNSB] cannot enforce these conditions set forth in this CUP,” perhaps FNSB should get out of the business of administering them.
By all accounts, they are hollow restrictions that have zero weight as now the burden is on the neighborhood whose covenants you violated to report any infractions by the commercial entity and to enforce the violation in a court of law.
Understand, we will do exactly that.