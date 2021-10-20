Covd, questionable stats and breakthrough infections
To the editor: A letter to the editor you published on Saturday, Oct. 15, quoted a figure, supposedly from a reliable authority, saying that ”71% of Covid cases were among the vaccinated, and 60% of Medicare Covid hospitalizations were vaccinated,” etcetera.
I am horrified that so much misinformation about the Covid virus and the value/problems of vaccination is circulated as authentic. I found no statistics comparable to those the Saturday letter purports to quote. From a notably reliable source, Johns Hopkins University Medical Division, however, we get the following excerpt which first explains that individuals who have been vaccinated and then become ill with the virus are known as having a “breakthrough infection” and it gives more authentic statistics: “A breakthrough infection is an infection with a virus, bacterium or other germ after you have been vaccinated. This is an expected occurrence for a small percentage of those receiving any vaccine, since no vaccine for any disease is 100% effective in preventing infection in every person who receives it. Breakthrough coronavirus infections happen when someone who has been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 becomes infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.”
Lisa Maragakis, senior director of infection prevention, and Gabor Kelen, director of the Johns Hopkins Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response, explain what you need to know about breakthrough coronavirus infection. “A study in Washington state gathered data from over 4 million fully vaccinated people. The data showed a rate of about 1 in 5,000 experienced a breakthrough infection between January 17 and August 21, 2021. More recently, some populations have shown breakthrough infection rates of approximately 1 in 100 fully vaccinated people.”
Throughout the world, in countries where vaccination was widespread, the occurrence of Covid-19 has dropped significantly and the vaccine is a proven adversary against the flu. Personally, I think the great spirit of self-sufficiency and independence we have in Alaska is great, but to spread misinformation in this case can be deadly. Abundant evidence shows the vaccine to be effective as a deterrent and those who have a breakthrough infection experience a greatly reduced chance of death and severity of illness. To quote so-called statistics showing otherwise is a different kind of sickness and those who believe this information contribute to perpetuating this deadly evil.